Robert Morris Giesy Jr.


1940 - 2020
Robert Morris Giesy Jr. Obituary
Robert Morris Giesy, Jr. Charleston - Robert Morris Giesy, Jr., 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Rosemary Shireman Giesy entered into eternal rest Monday, April 20, 2020. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Robert was born November 21, 1940 in Houston, Texas, son of the late Robert Morris Giesy and Kathryn Henderson Giesy. He was a graduate of Lamar University. His entire career was spent in recreation and working with children and families in outdoor ministries. Robert retired as a United Methodist Church Camp Director and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary Giesy of Charleston, SC; two daughters, Rachel Giesy Chesser (Timothy) of Charleston, SC and Rhea Giesy Dexter (Brad) of Princeton, NJ; two brothers, Ronald Giesy of Cypress, TX and Richard Giesy of Coronado, CA; four grandchildren, Patrick Chesser, Jocelyn Chesser, Mia Dexter and Kennedy Dexter. He was preceded in death by his brother, Randall Giesy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HALOS Summer Camp Fund, 4995 LaCross Road, Ste 1250., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020
