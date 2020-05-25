Robert N. Simmons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert N. Simmons CHICAGO, IL - Dr. Robert N. Simmons passed away peacefully in Chicago, IL. Originally a Charleston, South Carolina native, Robert, nicknamed "Bubby," was 73 years of age when he went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Richard Simmons and Florence Todd-Simmons, his brothers, Richard Simmons, Jr. "Honk" and Ronnie Simmons. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Simmons, and his daughter, Rabihah (Matthew). He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Michael Simmons, Deborah (Young), and Paul Simmons; nieces, nephews, and a host of his #1 South Carolina cousins and friends. Robert, the eldest of six children, was of high intellect, determination, and nobility. He was the first family member to complete college (and Army ROTC) and Meharry Medical College, School of Dentistry. He was known for his generosity towards others with his time, money, labor and wisdom. He was also an artist and poet. Robert treasured his family and friends. He will truly be missed. Service to be held on Friday, May 29th, 2020, 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home in Hazel Crest, IL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved