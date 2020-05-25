May fond memories of Robert comfort you in the days to come.
I will always remember Robert as a talented artist and a scholar in high school and college.
Lauretta Palmer Jenkins
W. Gresham Meggett H.S. Class of 1965
South Carolina State University, Class of 1969
Robert N. Simmons CHICAGO, IL - Dr. Robert N. Simmons passed away peacefully in Chicago, IL. Originally a Charleston, South Carolina native, Robert, nicknamed "Bubby," was 73 years of age when he went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Richard Simmons and Florence Todd-Simmons, his brothers, Richard Simmons, Jr. "Honk" and Ronnie Simmons. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Simmons, and his daughter, Rabihah (Matthew). He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Michael Simmons, Deborah (Young), and Paul Simmons; nieces, nephews, and a host of his #1 South Carolina cousins and friends. Robert, the eldest of six children, was of high intellect, determination, and nobility. He was the first family member to complete college (and Army ROTC) and Meharry Medical College, School of Dentistry. He was known for his generosity towards others with his time, money, labor and wisdom. He was also an artist and poet. Robert treasured his family and friends. He will truly be missed. Service to be held on Friday, May 29th, 2020, 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home in Hazel Crest, IL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.