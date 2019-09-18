|
Robert Nelson Graham, Jr. GOOSE CREEK - Robert Nelson Graham, Jr., 78, of Goose Creek, SC, husband of Sherry Carroll Graham entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 17, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Northwood Church, 4020 2nd Avenue at 10 am. The family will receive friends from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Robert was born February 9, 1941 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Robert N. Graham, Sr. and the late Clara Rebecca White Graham. He spent his early years employed by the News and Courier as a paperboy and also worked at drive-in theaters. He served 6 years in the SC National Guard. He retired after 28 years from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a general foreman. He left retirement to work at Metal Trades as a project manager. His hobbies were running, cycling, camping with family and Royal Rangers, bird watching and enjoying nature. He was President of the Goose Creek Running Club and NC HOA. He surrendered to the Lordship of Jesus and spent many years as a member of Northwood Church. He is survived by his wife, Sherry; four children: Anthony "Tony" D. Graham (Tracy), Renee Perkins (John), Rebecca Ballard (Ernie), R. Nathan Graham; thirteen grandchildren: Danielle Andrisek (Tyler), Landon Graham (Allison), Aaron Perkins (Stephanie), Brandon Perkins (Cori), Caleb Perkins (Paige), Daniel Perkins (Mallory), Baily Ballard, Bryce Ballard, Brittany Ballard, Dawson Miller, Cynthia Cox (Ozzy), Robbie Graham, and Camaro Graham; six great-grands with one on the way; five siblings: Deidra Gregg (Roger), Michael Graham (Sylvia), Danny Graham, Glenda Bernhard (Wilson) and Jay Graham (Cindy). He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jane Martin, Frances Graham, Harvey Graham and Earl Graham. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Northwood Church, 2600 North Main Street, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
