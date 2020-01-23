|
Robert Nicklow SUMMERVILLE - Robert Nicklow, husband of the late Linda Nicklow, is survived by his children; Angela Nicklow, Misty Iorio, Robert Nicklow and grandsons; Steven, Noah and Alexander Iorio. He loved fiercely and lived courageously. Loving him was truly an honor. His presence will be missed always, but his memories will give peace. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Roper St. Francis Cancer Center and be kind to one another. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020