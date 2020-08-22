Robert Ollerhead Mt. Pleasant - Robert Stephen Ollerhead, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Mr. Ollerhead was born on February 11, 1949 in Boston, MA to the late William L. Ollerhead, a Chessie System Inc. Senior Vice President and Former Deputy Director of the Maryland Port Authority, and the late Caroline A. Leary. He attended Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore, MD, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1972 with a B.S. degree from its College of Business and Public Administration. He worked as a credit analyst for Maryland National Bank, and then for many years as a sales representative for Reed Information Services and R. L. Polk & Company. More recently, he was a golf caddy at the Cassique and River Golf Courses on Kiawah Island. During his career as a sales representative, Mr. Ollerhead traveled extensively throughout Asia, Africa, and Australia, amassing a collection of objects and artwork from various countries. He was an avid golfer. Mr. Ollerhead was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Ollerhead McCardell, and brothers, Stephen D. Ollerhead and William S. Ollerhead. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Sue) Herms, daughter, Kimberly Ollerhead Fuller and son-in-law, Richard Fuller, son, Russell Ollerhead, daughter, Abigail Ollerhead, grandchildren, Barrett Fuller and Michael Ollerhead, and several nieces and nephews. Donations in Mr. Ollerhead's memory may be made to Calvert Hall Giving Fund at 8102 La Salle Road, Baltimore, MD 21286 or online at https://calverthall.myschoolapp.com/page/giving/give-today?siteld=880&ssl=1
. Funeral services are being handled by the Palmetto Cremation Society and will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston