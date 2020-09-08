Robert Owen McWhorter PINOPOLIS, SC - Robert Owen McWhorter transitioned into eternity on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 14, 1944 in Moncks Corner, SC, the son of Berry Harleston and Beverly Brittle McWhorter. He graduated Berkeley High School in class of 1962 and served as part of the United States Army where he continued his education. After his military service, he married his sweetheart, Denise Crouch. They celebrated 54 years of marriage on April 15 of this year. He retired after years of working for the US Postal Service and later served as a deacon at First Baptist Church, Moncks Corner and also as an interim Sunday School teacher. In more recent years, he served as a missionary in Honduras caring for orphan girls and assisting in church planting. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and target practice, as well as, teaching others about his passion for Jesus Christ and the outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jane O'Connor. Surviving are his wife, Denise C. McWhorter. His daughter Brooke Pizzati and husband, Rene. His son Christopher Owen McWhorter and wife Suyapa. His son Robert Clayton McWhorter and wife Amy. His five grandchildren: Gabriela Pizzati, Samuel Pizzati, Owen Pizzati, Madelyn McWhorter, and Helen Jane McWhorter. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Clark and her husband, Roger. His niece Allyson Greer and husband Chad. He is also survived by Honduran foster girls that he and his wife helped raise. We will have a visitation for the family Thursday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Pinopolis, South Carolina followed by a celebration of his life at his graveside at 11:00 a.m. The family suggests that memorials can be given to mission work in Honduras: Legacy Mission International, Legacy Center Roatan, 107 Rangeview Circle, Greenville, SC 29617 https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/LegacyMissionInternational/legacy_center_roatan
Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston