Robert Petracca Pinopolis, SC - Robert Frank Petracca was born October 30, 1936 in Milford, Massachusetts, the son of Anthony Ralph Petracca and Marie DeLuzio Petracca. He graduated from Hopkinton High School, attended Newman Prep School in Boston and graduated from the University of Florida Forest Ranger School. Robert began his career with J.W. Sewell Company, Consulting Engineers in Old Town, Maine. He later joined the United States Forest Service Southeastern Forest Experiment Station in Asheville, North Carolina conducting forest inventories of five of the southeastern states which included South Carolina. While conducting a forest survey of Berkeley County, he met and married his beloved wife of 59 years, Inez Metts Petracca. After moving to Berkeley County, Mr. Petracca accepted a position with Santee Cooper and retired after 30 years of service as Vice President of Property Management, Environmental Resources, Transportation Services and Building Services. He loved traveling with his family and enjoyed many wonderful experiences touring North America, Canada and various European and Mediterranean countries. He was a true outdoorsman from a boy; the forests, fields, mountains and streams were his passion. He loved the sport of hunting and fishing and he never ceased to tire of nature's beauty and all it had to offer. Mr. Petracca, a veteran of the US Army, was a member of the Moncks Corner American Legion Post 126, the Moncks Corner Lions Club, the Moncks Corner Rotary Club, the Berkeley County Forestry Committee, the Moncks Corner Zoning Commission, Woodman of the World and the South Carolina Forestry Association. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughter and the pride and joy of his life, Susan Petracca Murtagh, her husband, Dan, his wonderful, loving and caring sister, Mrs. Terri Moschilli, numerous nieces and nephews, great-niece Joanna Villeponteaux and great- nephew, Jackson Villeponteaux. He was preceded in death by brothers- John M. Petracca and Anthony R. Petracca. His funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel, Monday morning December 23, 2019 at 11 o'clock. The family will receive friends at the chapel one hour prior. Interment will follow in St. John's Baptist Church Cemetery in Pinopolis. Memorials may be made to the Donation Center, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123 or visit them online at . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 21, 2019