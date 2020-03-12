Home

Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Church of God in Christ
302 Jeff's Circle
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Calvary Church of God in Christ
302 Jeff's Circle
Goose Creek, SC
View Map
More Obituaries for Robert Pinckney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Pinckney


1960 - 2020
Robert Pinckney Obituary
Robert Pinckney SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Robert Pinckney, 59, of Summerville, SC, are invited to attend his Home-going services on Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 12:30PM at Calvary Church of God in Christ, 302 Jeff's Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Services entrusted to THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone # 843-824-9990. www.riversfh.com. Wake service will be on Friday evening, March 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at the church. Interment will be in Howe Hall Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC. Those left to cherish his precious memories: his beloved wife, Bertha Pinckney; his son, Robert Pinckney, III; his 3 daughters, Sofia Pinckney, Allison Pinckney and Demetra Pinckney; 4 sisters ; 3 grandchildren; in-laws; and other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
