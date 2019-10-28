Robert "Bob" Quarles, Sr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Quarles, Sr. and those of his parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Judson and Maggie Quarles; those of his children, Emiko Boyd, Robert, Jr. and Kevin Quarles; and those of his other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home going service on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1:00 PMat Great Mt. Zion Church, 4601 W. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Mr. Quarles will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Quarles will repose this evening at the funeral home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 5545-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019