Robert Quitman Harvey
Robert Quitman Harvey SUMMERVILLE - Robert "Bob" Quitman Harvey, age 69, of the New Hope Community, Summerville, SC, departed his earthly home Sunday, October 25, 2020. Bob was a devoted husband, father, brother, son and friend. He was retired from the Navy yard as a pipefitter and T&T contracting as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and fish fries with family and friends. Gardening and manicuring his yard. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, sons and daughters, Robbie (Shannon) Harvey, Stephen (Betsy) Meeks, Kellie Harvey Ackerman and Melissa (Daniel) Behrens and 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Brenda Harvey, Ted and Donna Harvey, and Mike and Joanie Harvey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Marguerite Harvey. Cremation has been selected with a Celebration of Life, date unknown at present time. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
