Robert R. Nielsen, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - Robert R. Nielsen, Sr. entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Moncks Corner, SC on July 4, 1933, grew up in the City of Charleston, and lived in Mt. Pleasant for the majority of his life. Robert joined the U.S. Air Force as a teenager and had a 12-year career which included serving as a member of the Pentagon Talent Bank. He founded Nielsen's IBM Training Center in Charleston, and then Nielsen Electronics Institute which he expanded into the NEI Truck Driver Training School. He was a patriot, a businessman, an educator, an adventurer, a philosopher and a mentor to many. His passion for life and his zeal for adventure inspired countless friends along the way during his 87-year journey in life. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Roberts Nielsen. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his daughter, Dara Beth Nelson (Bob), sons, Robert R. Nielsen, Jr. (Gayle) and David C. Nielsen (Veronica, wife), along with 2 granddaughters, Tara N. Spicer (Jeff), and Ashlie N. Ervin (Tanner), and two great-grandchildren, Scott Spicer and Reese Ervin. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Cammer (Ted), sister-in-law, Mattie Rae Nielsen, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louveta B. Nielsen Harleston and Charles A. Nielsen, Sr., and his brothers, Jo Jo Nielsen and Charles Nielsen. Mr. Nielsen passed away with his loving wife and family by his side. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and physicians at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and Ms. Tamara Bowman who offered her care and compassion to our family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society
or East Cooper Meals on Wheels. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that friends and visitors may pay their respects in person when conditions improve.
