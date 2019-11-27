|
SMSGT Robert Sammie Lee Brown USAF (Ret.) Summerville - SMSGT Robert Sammie Brown USAF (Ret.), 65, of Summerville, husband of Leonora A. Cabute, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at 2 o'clock at Beaufort National Cemetery, 601 Boundary Street Beaufort, SC 29902. Flowers will be accepted. Robert was born on January 22, 1954 in Beaufort, SC, son of Mrs. Ophelia Alston Brown. Robert was honored with a key to the city of Summerville as a model citizen. He loved fishing, traveling and watching football. Robert mostly loved spending time with family. Survivors including his wife Leonora are: four children: Latonya Brown Young (Jodane Watson) of McDonough, GA, Robert Brown, Jr. of Watertown, NY , Chazz Brown of Summerville and Lara Vincenti (Christian) of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren: Keason Watson, Keshaan Brown, Tashi Brown, Dequan Brown, Jaquell Brown and Chassidy Brown; siblings: Leroy Chrisolm of Beaufort, Elijah Heyward of Beaufort, Anna Harmon (Cedrick) of Columbia, Leon Chrisolm of Beaufort, and Cassie Mae Broussaid of Beaufort. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 28, 2019