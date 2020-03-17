|
|
Robert Schliewenz Charleston - Robert Clinton Schliewenz, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Betty Weatherford Schliewenz entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. His Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Robert was born September 14, 1932, in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late William Schliewenz and Isalea Schliewenz. Robert was a retired Postmaster on Wadmalaw Island. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, James Island Yacht Club, Rifle Club, and was a member of the Charleston Shag Club and American Legion. He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Schliewenz Chaplin (Christopher) of Charleston, SC, special friend, Anne Cox, grandsons, Jordan Chaplin (Lynn Marshall), Justin Chaplin (Melissa), William Schliewenz (Jessie), Robbie Schliewenz , and great-grandson, Sheldon Chaplin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mouse Schliewenz, and a son; Robert Clinton Schliewenz, Jr. Memorials may be made to Pet Helpers at 1447 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020