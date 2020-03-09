Home

In Loving Memory Of My Husband ROBERT SCOTT March 10, 2018 Never Forgotten: I think of things you used to say And all that you would do, At some point, every single day, My thought will turn to you. To lose you was a bitter bill, The pain cut to my core. I cried until my tears ran out And then I cried some more. This wouldn't be your wish for me That I'd be forever sad, So I try to remind myself of the happy times we had. I know I can't be with you now And you can't be with me. But safe inside my heart you'll stay, That's where you'll always be. Love always, your wife Carnetha, children Kateshia and Robert Jr., grandchild Nala, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020
