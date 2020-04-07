|
Robert Scott Ensley Macon, GA - Robert Scott Ensley, 58, of Macon, GA, died April 2, 2020 in Macon, GA. Due to the current circumstances with the Covid 19 pandemic, his family will have a private graveside service in Eton Cemetery, Eton, GA; Scott will be buried next to his parents. Scott was born August 10, 1961 in Charleston, SC he was one of two children of the late Robert Lee "R.L" Ensley and the late Martha Hipps Ensley. He graduated from Hanahan High School and USC-Aiken. He is survived by his daughters Ashlee Ensley Woods (Elliott) of Macon, GA and Laura Ensley of Statesboro, GA; brother, Mark Ensley (Sherry) of Summerville, SC; nieces and nephews: Kali Ensley Render (William) and their son Jack all of Columbia, SC, Tyler Ensley of North Charleston, SC, and Trent Ensley of Summerville, SC. Memorials may be made to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020