Robert Stanley Armstrong Charleston - Robert Stanley Armstrong, 72, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Dale Crowell Armstrong, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 14, 2020. His Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119 W. Luke St., Summervillle, SC at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Robert was born April 28, 1947 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Clement Durr Armstrong and Lois Rawls Armstrong. He was a U.S. Army Veteran with two tours of duty in Vietnam and later served for many years as a defense contractor beginning with the lead up to Desert Storm in Iraq. He served several times in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Communion, in Charleston, SC and later attended The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Summerville, SC. His favorite memories were of shrimping and fishing in Charleston's inlets and rivers and pluff mud was in his soul. His ribald sense of humor and his Charlestonese speech and sayings were a delight to many and a source of a frequent poke in the ribs from his wife. He was fond of saying he had a doctorate in verbal scatology with a vocabulary that would make a merchant mariner blush, and a master's degree in mechanical engineering of the common kind. He once moved a bulldozer that had broken down with a strip of duct tape on a hose. He was fiercely intelligent but hated reading and sitting still. He could always beat Wheel of Fortune. He enjoyed nature and cherished animals of every kind. He loved bird watching, which began as a child raising racing pigeons with his father. His big size sometimes intimidated but it belied his kindness and innate gentleness. He always told his family members he loved them. He loved good food, preferably steak on a grill, and simply being home. His humor and wise cracks are only a few of the memories that will be cherished. His struggles with alcohol were well known, but his humility, courage and his persistence to never ever give up were his greatest legacy to his family and friends. He was a good man who will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife, Dale Armstrong of Charleston, SC; three sons, Robert Stanley Armstrong, Jr. (Denise) of Hollywood, SC, Christopher Edward Armstrong of Charleston, SC, Jason Bradley Armstrong (Kay) of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Meghan (Zack) Jones, James Armstrong, Madison Armstrong and Paisley Armstrong; three great-grandchildren, Libby Jones, Wyatt Jones, and Austin Jones. He is survived by his brother Clement D. Armstrong, Charleston, SC, and sister Lori Armstrong Lisle, Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his niece Alicia (Brian) Webb, and nephews Thomas Moran, Anthony (Whitney) Armstrong, Alex (Leslie) Armstrong and several great-nieces and nephews, all of Charleston, SC. His loving dog, Boone, preceded him in death and his dog, Harley, and special cat Mei Ling will miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119 W. Luke St., Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020