Robert Stewart MT. PLEASANT - Robert Stewart, retired professor of sociology at the University of South Carolina, died peacefully on July 24, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Bob is survived by his three children and their spouses, five grandchildren (two with spouses and two with partners), and one great-grandchild. The family will gather for a private celebration of his life. The family requests that friends donate to hospice or a worthy cause of choice in lieu of flowers. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 27, 2019