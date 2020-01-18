|
Robert (Bob) Tague N. Charleston - Robert (Bob) Tague, 67, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of JoAnn Rogers Tague, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 17, 2020. His Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 6:00 pm. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Robert was born January 2, 1953, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Rogert Tague Sr. and Jean Smith Tague. He was a Deputy Sheriff, Navy veteran and retired lieutenant from the Charleston County Sheriff's Department. He is survived by his wife, Joann Tague; two grandchildren, Hailey McElveen Tague and Mallori Capps; brother, Kevin Tague and sister, Sheila Tollet, both of Pennsylvania. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020