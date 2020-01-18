Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Tague


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert (Bob) Tague Obituary
Robert (Bob) Tague N. Charleston - Robert (Bob) Tague, 67, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of JoAnn Rogers Tague, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 17, 2020. His Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 6:00 pm. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Robert was born January 2, 1953, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Rogert Tague Sr. and Jean Smith Tague. He was a Deputy Sheriff, Navy veteran and retired lieutenant from the Charleston County Sheriff's Department. He is survived by his wife, Joann Tague; two grandchildren, Hailey McElveen Tague and Mallori Capps; brother, Kevin Tague and sister, Sheila Tollet, both of Pennsylvania. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -