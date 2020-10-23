Robert Vanderhorst, Jr. MT. PLEASANT - Mr. Robert (Bobby) Vanderhorst, Jr., 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Mrs. Alice Venning Vanderhorst, entered into eternal rest Monday, October 19, 2020. The services celebrating his life will be private. Mr. Vanderhorst is survived by his loving children: Curtis M. Vanderhorst (Helen), Emily Evette Vanderhorst Johnson (Thomas) and Robert Vanderhorst, III (Tammy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Condolence may be sent to 1721 Rifle Range Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
