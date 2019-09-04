Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Carlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Carlton


1946 - 2019
Robert W. Carlton Obituary
Robert W. Carlton Ladson - Robert W. Carlton, 73, of Ladson, husband of Deborah All Carlton, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend Mr. Carlton's visitation on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home followed by his funeral service at 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Mr. Carlton was born August 24, 1946, in Richmond, VA, son of the late Floyd W. Carlton and Edith Armstrong Carlton. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from the State Ports Authority after 37 years. He was known as "Mr. Fix It". There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Usually he fixed up junk and then gave it away. He enjoyed any type of carpentry work and also enjoyed fishing. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Carolina Children's Charity, PO Box 30068, Charleston, SC 29407 or , 508 Hampton Street, Ste. 200, Columbia, SC 29201. Survivors include his wife Deborah and one son and one daughter: Gwendolyn "Wendy" Barnes of Summerville and Robert W. Carlton, II (Andrea) of Summerville; one grandson: Saxon Carlton of Summerville and one sister and one brother: Ellen Carneall and Rodney Carlton both of Richmond, VA. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
