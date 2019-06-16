Robert W. Pease CHARLESTON - Mr. Robert W. Pease, 72, formerly of Philadelphia, PA, (Retired), Sergeant United States Marine Corps, former police officer with the City of Charleston and husband of Mrs. Sharon Pease passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He is survived by his children: Shamar Macon, Shalona Macon -Frazier (Khary), Robert Macon (Shannon), Leah Pease, Bobby Pease (Samantha), Robin Robin and Pepper Pease; grandchildren: Aysia Macon, Khary Frazier, Jr., Amaria Pease and Lauren Macon; sister, Helen Pease Devlin (Carl); god-daughters, Aysia Macon and Clinique Green; brothers and sisters-in-law: Garndell Macon (Emily), Latonia Fludd, Mona Macon, Garlon Payton, Ryan Macon, Virgil Payton, Antonio Nelson, Harvey Nelson, Deborah Nelson and 20 other in-laws all of Charleston, SC; best friend, James Gleaton, of Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lea and George Pease; mother and father-in-law Eleanor and John Payton, Harvey Jones (Rovena) of Charleston, SC; siblings:Martin Newman, Leatrice Newman and George Pease all of Philadelphia; his dog, Pepper Pease, sister-in-law, Karis Nelson of Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 17, 2019