Robert W. Wyndham Charleston, SC - Mr. Robert W. Wyndham, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2 pm, Seacoast Church North Charleston Dream Center, 5505 North Rhett Avenue. Bob was born April 19, 1935, in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Clemson Wyndham and Rosa Lee Magwood and step-son Jim Hiott. Bob's career was spent serving in the United States Air Force and as owner and manager of Magwood's Phillips 66, the last full-service station in the Charleston Peninsula. Bob is survived by his daughters, Melanie R. Pauley (Kevin) of Sanford, NC, Tami W. Cooke (Ronald) of Charleston, SC and Zapora Wyndham (Derrin) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and a son, Ian M. Wyndham (Joy) of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings Harold Windham (Edith) of Round-O, SC and Paulette Hiott of Richmond, VA; ten grandchildren, one great-grandson, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE"; 3407 Old Pond Road; John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341. Visit our guestbook at www.walkersmortuary.com http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019
