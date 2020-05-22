Robert Wagner Bullwinkel Sr.
1934 - 2020
Robert Wagner Bullwinkel, Sr. Charleston - Robert W. Bullwinkel, Sr., 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private visitation will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, and a private graveside service will follow in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue. Robert was born December 10, 1934 on Anson Street in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Frederick Earl Bullwinkel and Frances Ilderton Bullwinkel. At age 17, (1952) Robert quit school and joined the Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a Korean Veteran in 1956. Later, working for Flight Enterprises Inc., Robert was promoted to hangar foreman, then hired with Capitol Airways, working in Tennessee, Delaware and Long Island. In 1961, Robert started as an apprentice nuclear welder at the local naval shipyard. In 1967, he was promoted to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Level 1 Inspector. Additionally in 1967, Robert was promoted to level III Test Examiner for Nuclear and Non-Nuclear Inspectors. In 1978, he left the Naval Shipyard and was promoted to Quality Assurance Specialist for the Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and repair (Supships). This required monitoring of private shipyards with on-going government contracts for combatant ships from Wilmington, NC to Jacksonville, FL. In 1989, Robert retired from the government with 32 years, age 55. He was later examined to become Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) for the American Welding Society, also a Certified Welding Educator (CWE). Robert was later employed as a Quality Manger for several large local and national companies during his semi-retirement. He was a reared Lutheran, a Past Master of Masonic Lodge #369, a member of the Scottish Rite, Omar Shrine and the Elks Lodge. Having been married twice, Robert leaves behind two sons: Robert W. Bullwinkel, Jr. of TN and Alan M. Bullwinkel, Warrant Officer (USMC, Ret.) and his wife, Brandy of Jacksonville, NC; and four grandchildren: Breann, Mathew, Codey and Shea. Most people knew Robert as having a passion for mysticism, the occult and off beat literature for which he embraced. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
