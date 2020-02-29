|
Robert Warner Boston SUMMERVILLE - Robert Warner Boston, 86, husband of Rose Erwin Boston of The Summerville Presbyterian Village, passed to another life on February 29, 2020. Bob was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 12, 1933 to the late Elmo Edward Boston and Margarita Austin Boston. Bob was raised from the age of 7 in Darlington, SC. He was a graduate of Furman University, Columbia Theological Seminary, and received a Masters Degree in Family Education from Southern Illinois University. He also attended the American Institute for Family Relations in Los Angeles, CA. While residing in Kansas City, MO, Bob served as the Associate Minister of South Presbyterian Church from 1959-1960 and the minister of Northminster Presbyterian Church from 1960-1965. He served as a Chaplain in the US Army from 1965-1968. His service took him to Vietnam in 1966. In 1968, Bob became the minister of The Circular Church of the Presbyterian Church USA and the United Church of Christ in Charleston, SC. In 1974, Bob founded the Marriage and Family Counseling Center of Circular Church where, he remained director until 1981. From 1993 to 1998, Bob served as director of the Lutheran Family Counseling Center in Charleston, SC. He was a Chaplain for Lutheran Hospice from 1998 to 2000, when he became the Chaplain for the Presbyterian Village of Summerville, SC where he served until 2005. Bob was an adjunct professor in the Department of Family Practice of the Medical University of South Carolina, the Department of Health and Education of College of Charleston, the Department of Sociology of Charleston Southern University, and at Trident Technical College. He was an approved supervisor for the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT), past president of the SCAMFT, and member of the Family Mediation Association. Bob was a member of the SC Commission on Alcoholism and the Charleston County Commission on Substance Abuse. He is survived by his wife Rose of 63 years; one daughter, Robin Boston (Robert Cowart) of Hanahan, SC; sons, Rusty Boston (Jackie) of Goose Creek, SC and Richard Boston (Teresa) of Alpharetta, GA; 6 grandchildren, Rosalyn Cowart Greene (J.C.), Bradley Boston (Chelsey), Emily Boston, Katherine Boston, Raylynn Boston, and Anna Rose Boston; 3 great-grandchildren, Sullivan Boston, CoraRose Greene, and Shepherd Boston, and his beloved dog Wendy. He is also survived by two siblings, Ronnie Boston (Sherrie) of Columbia, SC and Joy Burney (Fred) of Santee, SC. A memorial service to celebrate his life is planned for 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 28th at Circular Church in Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be sent to The Residents' Assistance Fund c/o Summerville Presbyterian Village, 201 West 9th North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 or the Charleston Animal Society at 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406 (Charlestonanimalsociety.org). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020