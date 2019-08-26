Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne (Rob) Lingberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Rob) Wayne Lingberg CHARLESTON - Robert (Rob) Wayne Lingberg, 47, of Charleston, SC, passed away on August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held August 31, 2019 at Calvary Hill Funeral Home, 3235 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220. Family will receive friends beginning at 8:30 with a Liturgy of the Word in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 followed by internment at 11:00. Those who care to join may pray the rosary in the Calvary Hill Chapel at 9:30. Rob was born in Dallas, TX to Jim and Barbara Lingberg on May 25, 1972. He lived in Garland until his family moved to Springfield, VA where he graduated from West Springfield High School. Rob earned a B.S. from Limestone College and an M.S. from Utica College, living his adult years in Charleston, SC where he worked in the cybersecurity field. Rob loved all animals and cared for a menagerie throughout his life. He excelled on soccer fields, loved beach volleyball, and was a natural with computers, cars, and anything that needed to be fixed. Rob was preceded in death by his grandparents and beloved dogs Mara, Aeia, and Sadie. Rob is survived by his mother Barbara; father Jim and step-mother Ginger; brother Jim, sister-in-law Gee, and nieces Geena and Emma; sister Jae, brother-in-law Raj, niece Madeline, and nephews Jason and Patrick; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and dogs Ruby and Maple. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to Grateful Golden Retriever Rescue Low Country ( www.ggrlc.org ), a , or adoption or fostering of a pet. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019

