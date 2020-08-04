Robert Wesley Beach Summerville - Robert Wesley Beach, 84, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Bobby was born on January 13, 1936, in Ridgeville, SC, son of the late Catherine Norton Beach and George Edmond Beach. He was the eighth of eleven children. He served in the US Army. Along with Carol, his wife of 63 years, Bobby started Bobby Beach Construction Company in 1976. Over his 30-year career in construction, Bobby worked on countless houses in historic Summerville and beyond. He was well respected in the construction industry. Bobby is survived by his wife, Carol Knight Beach, his daughters, Michelle Beach Trewhella, Holly Beach Hussey and Robyn Beach Schmieding, sons-in-law, Chip Hussey and Dana Schmieding, grandchildren, Richard Hussey, Sarah Beth Trewhella Dasher, Ali Clynes Schmieding, and Aurie Engel Schmieding, great-grandson, Liam Dasher, as well as a sister, Clarice Beach Coker. Bobby was predeceased by his parents, nine siblings, a son in law, Steve Trewhella, and his beloved granddaughter, Caroline Hussey. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1 o'clock until 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock in the James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be private at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Children's Ministries, 118 West 3rd South St., Summerville, SC 29483 or the charity of one's choice
