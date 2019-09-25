Robert "Bobby" Whittemore RAVENEL, SC - Robert "Bobby" Morris Whittemore, 46, of Ravenel, passed away Monday September 23, 2019. Bobby was born December 27, 1972 in Charleston, a son of the late Robert Grady Whittemore, Sr. and the late Miriam Ann Bishop Whittemore. A graduate of St. Andrews High School, Bobby worked as a HVAC technician and enjoyed fishing and crabbing with his son. Surviving are his wife, Gretta and son, Easton Whittemore; siblings, Clifford Hayes, Jr. and his wife, Janet; Hubert Hayes and his wife, Sabrina; Vickie Whittemore Cummings and her husband, Tim; Rhonda Whittemore Hogg; Robert Grady Whittemore, Jr. and his wife, Kathy and Edward Glenn Whittemore and his wife, Teresa. In addition to his parents, Bobby is predeceased by a son, Luke Whittemore and sisters, Sandra Lynn Gearon and Teresa Whittemore Masters. All services will be private and the family asks that each of you perform an act of kindness in Bobby's memory. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019