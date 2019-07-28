Robert "Shorty" Wilson, Jr. GROVETOWN, GA - Mr. Robert "Shorty" Wilson, Jr., 89, formerly of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Mrs. Gladys Wilson, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter, Elaine, in Grovetown, GA on Thursday evening, July 25, 2019. Shorty, as he was known by everyone that came in contact him, was a very happy and jolly man that bought much joy and happiness to all. Shorty held several jobs throughout his life in Charleston. During the 60's and 70's he worked at the Medical University of South Carolina, Berkeley Court at Colonial Lake, the Credit Adjustment Bureau on Hassell Street and the Gaillard Municipal Auditorium for over five decades. Shorty will be remembered by his children: Leroy Simmons, Debra Walker, Elaine Canady, Latanga Wilson and Fredrick Wilson and a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019