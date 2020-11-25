1/1
Robert Wimberly
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Wimberly Knightsville, SC - Robert "Stinker" Keith Wimberly, 50, of Knightsville, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. The relatives and friends of Robert Wimberly are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483. Interment will follow at Cummings Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Saturday evening at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital in Greenville. Robert was born in Summerville, South Carolina on January 30, 1970. He was the son of Bobby Miles Wimberly and Edith "Rabbit" Carter Wiggins. He was a Shriner and a Mason and owned his own business, RW Automotive. He enjoyed the ocean and going on cruises. He also enjoyed camping and skiinRobert especially loved his children and spending time with them as well as his beloved labs. Robert especially loves his labs. He is survived by his mother, Edith; his daughter, Autumn Faith Wimberly; his son, Jayden; brothers, Barney Miles Wimberly of Givhans and Randy Wimberly (Wendy) of Ridgeville and his nieces, Constance, Megan, Bobbie Jo and Kristen. Robert was preceded in death by his father; his step-father, Douglas L. Wiggins; grandparents, CM and Jannie Mae Carter and Gary Wimberly and Anne Lee Davis. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved