Robert Wimberly Knightsville, SC - Robert "Stinker" Keith Wimberly, 50, of Knightsville, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. The relatives and friends of Robert Wimberly are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC, 29483. Interment will follow at Cummings Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Saturday evening at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital in Greenville. Robert was born in Summerville, South Carolina on January 30, 1970. He was the son of Bobby Miles Wimberly and Edith "Rabbit" Carter Wiggins. He was a Shriner and a Mason and owned his own business, RW Automotive. He enjoyed the ocean and going on cruises. He also enjoyed camping and skiinRobert especially loved his children and spending time with them as well as his beloved labs. Robert especially loves his labs. He is survived by his mother, Edith; his daughter, Autumn Faith Wimberly; his son, Jayden; brothers, Barney Miles Wimberly of Givhans and Randy Wimberly (Wendy) of Ridgeville and his nieces, Constance, Megan, Bobbie Jo and Kristen. Robert was preceded in death by his father; his step-father, Douglas L. Wiggins; grandparents, CM and Jannie Mae Carter and Gary Wimberly and Anne Lee Davis. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston