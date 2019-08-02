Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Rev. Robert Wine Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday August 1, 2019 Rev. Robert Wine. Residence: 200 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Rev. Wine is the husband of, Mrs. Jacqueline Wine; father of, Mr. Malcolm Wine, Mr. Horace Wine, Mr.Marcus Henderson, Ms. Stephanie Chaplin, adopted daughter, Mrs. Donna Bailey (Robert); son of the late, Mrs. Elizabeth and Mr. Hazel Wine, Sr.; brother of, Mrs. Marie Mazyck ), Rev. Ronald Wine(Angela), Mr. George Wine, Mrs. Cheryl Lee(Kenneth), the late Mr. Benjamin, Mr. James and Ms. Hazel Wine; brother-in-law of, Mrs. Marie Wine, Mr. Samuel Wright, Mrs. Charlene Wine and Mrs. Thomasina Wine. Rev. Wine was an Entrepreneur, he was 71 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www. wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston, SC 29403. (843) 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
