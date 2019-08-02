|
Rev. Robert Wine Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday August 1, 2019 Rev. Robert Wine. Residence: 200 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Rev. Wine is the husband of, Mrs. Jacqueline Wine; father of, Mr. Malcolm Wine, Mr. Horace Wine, Mr.Marcus Henderson, Ms. Stephanie Chaplin, adopted daughter, Mrs. Donna Bailey (Robert); son of the late, Mrs. Elizabeth and Mr. Hazel Wine, Sr.; brother of, Mrs. Marie Mazyck ), Rev. Ronald Wine(Angela), Mr. George Wine, Mrs. Cheryl Lee(Kenneth), the late Mr. Benjamin, Mr. James and Ms. Hazel Wine; brother-in-law of, Mrs. Marie Wine, Mr. Samuel Wright, Mrs. Charlene Wine and Mrs. Thomasina Wine. Rev. Wine was an Entrepreneur, he was 71 years old. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston, SC 29403. (843) 722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019