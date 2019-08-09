Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Central RMUE Church
117 President St.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Rev. Robert Wine

Rev. Robert Wine Obituary
Rev. Robert Wine Charleston - The relatives and friends of Rev. Robert Wine are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 12:00 NOON at Central RMUE Church, 117 President St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: New Jerusalem AME Church, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Rev. Wine is survived by his wife, children, siblings, sisters and brother in law, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNealFuneral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019
