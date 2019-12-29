Home

Happy Heavenly Birthday Robert Wine Dec. 30, 1947 ~ Aug.1, 2019 We thought of you today. But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday. And days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have is memories. And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake. With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts. Greatly missed by your loving wife, siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends!
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
