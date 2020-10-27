Roberta Ball BEAUFORT, SC - Roberta Barbara Mae Ball, widow of Harry Joseph Ball, formerly of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, October 23, 2020 in Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, SC. Roberta was a kind hearted woman who loved spending time with her family, cooking, watching the Hallmark channel and tending to her her home health care patients. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:30am at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00am in Beaufort National Cemetery. Mrs. Ball was born on July 27, 1951 in San Jose, CA. She is the daughter of the late Clifford Randall Harley and Ellen Stilwill Harley. Roberta is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry J. Ball. Surviving are three daughters, Angelina (Joseph) Grooms, Patricia (James) Miller, and Rebecca (Richard) Ashley, one son , Harry (Jennifer) Ball, seven grandchildren, Hunter Grooms, Jacob Wilson, Sierra Ashley, Makayla Ashley, Sean Williams, Noah Williams and Kyli Ball and her niece, Karen Hernandez. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
