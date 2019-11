Roberta "Bobbie" Chute Gastonia, NC - Roberta "Bobbie" Hensley Chute, 70, of Gastonia, passed away November 21, 2019. She was born July 29, 1949 in Asheville, NC, a daughter of the late James Howard Hensley, Sr. and Sally May Evans Hensley. Survivors of Bobbie include her children, Robin Chute, Robert "Rob" Chute, Jr., and Eric Chute; sister, Jama Gillespie; nieces, Cheri Taylor (Phillip), and Jamie Baker (Danny); and nephew, Joey Gillespie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Yolanda Hawkins, and James Howard Hensley, Jr; and nephew, Pete Hawkins, III. The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to the Humane Society.Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com . McLean Funeral Directors is serving the Chute family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston