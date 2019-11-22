Roberta "Bobbie" Chute Gastonia, NC - Roberta "Bobbie" Hensley Chute, 70, of Gastonia, passed away November 21, 2019. She was born July 29, 1949 in Asheville, NC, a daughter of the late James Howard Hensley, Sr. and Sally May Evans Hensley. Survivors of Bobbie include her children, Robin Chute, Robert "Rob" Chute, Jr., and Eric Chute; sister, Jama Gillespie; nieces, Cheri Taylor (Phillip), and Jamie Baker (Danny); and nephew, Joey Gillespie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Yolanda Hawkins, and James Howard Hensley, Jr; and nephew, Pete Hawkins, III. The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or to the Humane Society.Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors is serving the Chute family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019