Roberta Fulton Hunter Summerville - Roberta Fulton Hunter, 89, of Summerville, wife of William "Bill" Joseph Hunter, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Oakbrook Rehab. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . Roberta was born on December 3, 1930 in Kingstree, SC, daughter of the late Arthur W. Fulton and Mamie Elizabeth Fulton. She graduated from Berkeley High School class of 1950. She loved attending the Atlanta Braves baseball games and watching the Carolina Gamecocks. Roberta enjoyed going on cruises and shopping with her nieces. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, are: step-daughter, Kim D. Hunter of Bonneau; two brothers: Otis H. Fulton (Daisy) of Summerville and Douglas J. Fulton, Sr. (Vernell) of Summerville; nieces and nephews: Karen (Sam), Teresa (John), Angie (John), Beth (Dean), Janine, Bubba (Reid), Kenny, Kathy (Cade), Carolyn (Robert), Alice Ann (Aaron) and many more nieces and nephews; and great-niece Lindsey (Chris). In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by four brothers: Raymond Fulton, Wilton Bill Fulton, Wrefford Fulton, and O'Neil Fulton. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020