Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Joan "Bobbie" Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Joan "Bobbie" Gibson Obituary
Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Gibson Summerville - Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Gibson, 68, of Summerville, wife of Kenneth D. Gibson, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at NHC Healthcare, surrounded by family. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cure PSP, www.psp.org or 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001. The family would like to thank the foundation for the love, support and guidance you gave them during this difficult time. Bobbie was born on November 12, 1950 in Hemet, CA, daughter of the late Robert Lawrence and Joan Velma Covington. She graduated class of 1968 from Beaumont High School in California. Bobbie loved being outdoors enjoying nature, but most of all loved her time with her children and her puppy, Remington Rose. Bobbie spent her life career as a Respiratory Therapist, retiring from Summerville Medical Center. Survivors in addition to her husband Kenneth of 11 years are: two daughters: Heather Finn of Summerville and Tracy Morris (Mike) of Hanahan; two sons: David Williams (Tamara) of Scottsville,VA and Andrew Karwinski (Mandy) of Bartow, FL; seven grandchildren: Matthew Schoenrock, Ryan Williams, Kaitlyn Head (Thomas), Trevor Finn (DeAnna Elsey), Connor Finn, Aiden Morris, and Annie Morris; and two brothers: Charles Worth (Jong Soon) of Colton, CA and Richard Lawrence (Debbie) of Trinidad, CO. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now