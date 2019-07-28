|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Gibson Summerville - Roberta "Bobbie" Joan Gibson, 68, of Summerville, wife of Kenneth D. Gibson, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at NHC Healthcare, surrounded by family. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cure PSP, www.psp.org or 1216 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10001. The family would like to thank the foundation for the love, support and guidance you gave them during this difficult time. Bobbie was born on November 12, 1950 in Hemet, CA, daughter of the late Robert Lawrence and Joan Velma Covington. She graduated class of 1968 from Beaumont High School in California. Bobbie loved being outdoors enjoying nature, but most of all loved her time with her children and her puppy, Remington Rose. Bobbie spent her life career as a Respiratory Therapist, retiring from Summerville Medical Center. Survivors in addition to her husband Kenneth of 11 years are: two daughters: Heather Finn of Summerville and Tracy Morris (Mike) of Hanahan; two sons: David Williams (Tamara) of Scottsville,VA and Andrew Karwinski (Mandy) of Bartow, FL; seven grandchildren: Matthew Schoenrock, Ryan Williams, Kaitlyn Head (Thomas), Trevor Finn (DeAnna Elsey), Connor Finn, Aiden Morris, and Annie Morris; and two brothers: Charles Worth (Jong Soon) of Colton, CA and Richard Lawrence (Debbie) of Trinidad, CO. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 29, 2019