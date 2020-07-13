Roberta M. Gulliksen SUMMERVILLE - GULLIKSEN, Roberta (McQueen) of Summerville, passed quietly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was 85. Born and raised in Clay County, Kentucky, Roberta was the youngest of five daughters of Steve and Chloe (Henseley) McQueen. She married young and traveled with her beloved (late) husband, Theodore Gulliksen throughout his twenty-year military service in the Air Force. During his career, they were stationed in Germany for a number of years before returning to the states. They settled, finally, in the Charleston/Summerville area. They were married for 39 years. Roberta was an avid gardener, square dancer, bird watcher, card player and loved to sew. She enjoyed bowling and travel of all sorts. Roberta was the devoted mother of John Gulliksen (Laurie Gulliksen), Peg Wigger (Brant Wigger), Eric Gulliksen (Nancy Gulliksen) and Sonja Roach (Ron Roach). She also leaves her beloved grandchildren: Erica Gulliksen, Lauren Brady (Kenny Brady), Kelsey Mathis (Jeremy Mathis), Evan Wigger, Ryan McCorkle (Destiny McCorkle), and the late Lee Wigger. Roberta also left one great-grandchild: Colton Brady. The services will be private, with her interment at the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Roberta can be made to the Azheimer's Association. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
