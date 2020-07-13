1/1
Roberta M. Gulliksen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta M. Gulliksen SUMMERVILLE - GULLIKSEN, Roberta (McQueen) of Summerville, passed quietly on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was 85. Born and raised in Clay County, Kentucky, Roberta was the youngest of five daughters of Steve and Chloe (Henseley) McQueen. She married young and traveled with her beloved (late) husband, Theodore Gulliksen throughout his twenty-year military service in the Air Force. During his career, they were stationed in Germany for a number of years before returning to the states. They settled, finally, in the Charleston/Summerville area. They were married for 39 years. Roberta was an avid gardener, square dancer, bird watcher, card player and loved to sew. She enjoyed bowling and travel of all sorts. Roberta was the devoted mother of John Gulliksen (Laurie Gulliksen), Peg Wigger (Brant Wigger), Eric Gulliksen (Nancy Gulliksen) and Sonja Roach (Ron Roach). She also leaves her beloved grandchildren: Erica Gulliksen, Lauren Brady (Kenny Brady), Kelsey Mathis (Jeremy Mathis), Evan Wigger, Ryan McCorkle (Destiny McCorkle), and the late Lee Wigger. Roberta also left one great-grandchild: Colton Brady. The services will be private, with her interment at the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Roberta can be made to the Azheimer's Association. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved