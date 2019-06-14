Robesine Duffin Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Robesine Duffin and those of her husband, the late Nathaniel Duffin; those of her son, Mr. Walter Howell and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, TODAY June 15, 2019, 11:00AM at the Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC 29405. Mrs. Duffin will be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 15, 2019