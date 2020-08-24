Robin Dale Pinckney Ladson - The relatives and friends of Ms. Robin Dale Pinckney will celebrate her life in a private service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Pinckney is survived by her children, Kathleen Pinckney, Jordan Fryson, David Pinckney and Cheyenne Pinckney; grandson, Elias Fryson; siblings, Sandy (Michael), Kirk (April) and Timothy; aunt, Norma McClaurin; nieces and nephews, Danielle Bryant, Marcella Liggins, Gabriele Wiggins, Christopher Pinckney and Aaron Johnson; two special cousins, Evette Colvin and Clementine Lambright; and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you please make donations to the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
