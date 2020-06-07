Robin Higgins N. CHARLESTON - The family of Mrs. Robin Higgins announces her passing on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mrs. Higgins is survived by her husband, Mr. Johnny Higgins; her children, Mr. Robert Waring, Mr. Adrian Grant, Ms. Samone Grant, Mr. Desmon Grant, and Ms. Shenna Rambert; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; her siblings, Pamela Henry-Barkley, Riley Milligan, Zelda Cornish-Melvin, Wayne Cornish, Terry Henry-Cornish and Byron Washington, and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Higgins was 62 years old. Viewing for Mrs. Higgins will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 3:30-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family. The celebration of life services for Mrs. Higgins will be available via livestreaming on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:30PM at dickersonmortuary.net. Select the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Robin is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.