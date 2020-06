Robin Higgins N. CHARLESTON - The family of Mrs. Robin Higgins announces her passing on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mrs. Higgins is survived by her husband, Mr. Johnny Higgins; her children, Mr. Robert Waring, Mr. Adrian Grant, Ms. Samone Grant, Mr. Desmon Grant, and Ms. Shenna Rambert; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; her siblings, Pamela Henry-Barkley, Riley Milligan, Zelda Cornish-Melvin, Wayne Cornish, Terry Henry-Cornish and Byron Washington, and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Higgins was 62 years old. Viewing for Mrs. Higgins will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 3:30-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family. The celebration of life services for Mrs. Higgins will be available via livestreaming on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:30PM at dickersonmortuary.net . Select the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Robin is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston