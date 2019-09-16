In Loving Memory Of ROBIN L. BROWN Dec. 28, 1975 ~ Sept. 17, 2018 My Star in Heaven..... I am sending a dove to heaven with a parcel on its wings be careful when you open it. It's full of beautiful things inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs to say how much we miss you and to send you all of our love. We hold you close within our heart and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our life. Until we meet again. Love, Mom, Deaunte, Andrea, Justin, Dario, Rodney, Tammy, Anisah, William, Brian, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Sisters & Brothers.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019