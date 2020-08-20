Robin McGrew Coons Mt. Pleasant - Robin McGrew Whray Coons, 60, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Richard "Ricky" Coons, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at East Cooper Hospital. Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the graveside in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 4:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Robin was born August 28, 1959 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Herman Leroy McGrew and the late Katie Connor McGrew of Mt. Pleasant. She was formerly employed by McGrew's Carpet Service and then stayed in the home of her father, Herman, to help care for him. Robin was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Pleasant. She will be missed by her two children: W. Kristina Whray of the home and Melissa Coons Foster (Jesse) and one grandson, Nikolai, who reside in Ohio, two brothers, Daniel H. McGrew (Gloria) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Herman Leroy McGrew, Jr. (Sandra) of James Island, SC, her sister, Peggy E. McGrew Moore (Tim) of Cerro Gordo, NC, five nieces, and seven nephews and all of their family members. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Roger McGrew & Randy McGrew. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
