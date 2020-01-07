|
Robin Regailia Chaplin Strickland Hollywood, SC - Robin Regailia Chaplin Strickland, 60, of Hollywood, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 in Rantowles Baptist Church, 4590 Hwy. 162 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Robin was born June 2, 1959 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Lois Strickland Chaplin and the late Robert Lee Chaplin, Jr . She was a Computer Specialist Technician and former employee of SCRA and Fedex. She is survived by her mother, Lois Chaplin of Hollywood, SC; sister, Lynne Chaplin Shands (Joseph) of Hartselle, AL; niece, Natalie Shands Richards (Micah); two nephews, Jason Mitchell Shands (Vanessa) and Joseph Perry Shands (Lynsey); eight great-nieces and nephews, Chase Richards (Alyssa), Chandler Richards, Ava Shands, Madison Richards, Grayson Shands, Hannah Richards and Brody Shands. Memorials may be made to the Am , Rantowles Baptist Church and/or Roper Hospice.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020