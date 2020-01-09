Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Rantowles Baptist Church
4590 Hwy. 162
Meggett, SC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Rantowles Baptist Church
4590 Hwy. 162
Robin Regailia Chaplin Strickland

Robin Regailia Chaplin Strickland Hollywood, SC - A Celebration of Life Service for Robin Regailia Chaplin Strickland will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 in Rantowles Baptist Church, 4590 Hwy. 162 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Am , Rantowles Baptist Church and/or Roper Hospice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
