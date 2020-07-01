Robin Sydell Hilts Summerville - Robin Sydell Hilts, 65, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Robin was born September 15, 1954 in Kingstown, RI, daughter of the late Lyle James Hilts and Sydell Billig Hilts. She was a retired School Teacher with the Berkeley County School System. Robin was a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Congregation, the National Teachers Association for 29 years, served as President of the Charleston Teachers Association for ten years and was a member of the SC Reading Association. From a young age, Robin always stood at the forefront of her family, guiding her siblings with love and an earnest heart. Her life was dedicated to caring for those she's loved most and inspiring growth in any individual who crossed her path. This was reflected not only in her family but also onto the children she guided through her 29 years as a teacher for Georgetown, Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts. After earning her Bachelors at USC and obtaining her masters at College of Charleston in Early Childhood Education, she went on to be a strong advocate in the educational community for all children. She fondly shared how everyday she would hug her students as a way to give them hope for the best future, regardless of their status or life situations. Robin had a kind and gentle soul who only wanted the best for her students. As for her family, Robin cared for her mother, was a role model for her brothers and sisters and guided her nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered as the one constant through everyone's lives. She had the role of caregiver, sister, and aunt. She was also often considered to be a second mother by many of her nieces, nephews and their own children. She was always there to lend a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen and held even your deepest secrets, never passing judgement. The advice she gave was always well thought, filled with wisdom and understanding. Her love was deep-seated and provided strength to every person in her family like the roots of a strong tree. No matter the storm she would keep us all grounded and focused on what truly mattered. She is survived by four sisters: Kathy Hanna (Randy) of Summerville, SC, Wendy Hilts-Deas (Dawn) of Summerville, SC, Denise Wood (Clifford) of Columbia, SC and Kris Blackard (Warren) of Folly Beach, SC; brother, Todd Hilts (Tammy) of Lake City, SC; uncle, Martin Billig (Rosalee) of New York, NY; nieces and nephews: Melissa, David, Elizabeth, Kirby, Autumn (Derrick), Megan, Jeffery (Ashley) and Zachary; great-nieces and nephews: Julian, Joziah, Nevaeh, Caleb, Alyssa, Diamond, Xavier and B.J. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Norman and Jimmy Hilts. Memorials may be made to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Congregation Education Fund, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC, 29401 and/or the Lymphoma Research Foundation Non-Hodgkins Fund, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
