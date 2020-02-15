|
Robyn Lynn Shingler Velasco Eutawville, SC - Ms. Robyn Lynn Shingler Velasco, 52, passed away February 11, 2020 at a Columbia Hospital. Robyn was born on October 16, 1967 to Ida Jo Cone of Eutawville and Robert E. Shingler, Sr. of Harleyville. Robyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and chef. Survivors include, her wife of 15 years, Katherine Heatley Watkins of the home; her children, Alexander Brandon (Haley) Velasco of Kennesaw, GA and Angelina Ayla (Chris) Velasco of Seneca; a granddaughter, Kira Marie Velasco of the home; grandson, Benjamin Velasco of Seneca; three step children, Airman First Class, Aaron (Candice) Watkins of Oklahoma City, Taylor Watkins of Atlanta and Hunter Watkins of Bruceton, TN; her brother, Robert Eugene (Bromwyn) Shingler, II of McCormick; step-mother, Wanda Shingler of Harleyville; three nieces and three nephews. Her family and friends will dearly miss her. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020