1/
Rodney Bolden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Rodney Bolden Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Rodney Bolden, 69, of Summerville, SC., the son of the late Adam Bolden Sr. and Dorothy Felder and those of his , Keon Gordon, his siblings; Adam Bolden .Jr, Barbara Devore, Lee Bolden .Sr, Brenda Haynes, Rebecca Bolden, his in-laws, Bennie DeVore, Barbara Bolden, Jackie Haynes, Charlotte Bolden and other relatives and friends are all invited to attend his Graveside Service on Friday, August 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Sharon Cemetery, Ridgeville, SC. THERE WILL BE A WALK-THROUGH VIEWING on today (THURSDAY) from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the graveside service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 740 N. Gum Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
(843) 225-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Serenity Mortuary Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved