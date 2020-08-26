Mr. Rodney Bolden Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Rodney Bolden, 69, of Summerville, SC., the son of the late Adam Bolden Sr. and Dorothy Felder and those of his , Keon Gordon, his siblings; Adam Bolden .Jr, Barbara Devore, Lee Bolden .Sr, Brenda Haynes, Rebecca Bolden, his in-laws, Bennie DeVore, Barbara Bolden, Jackie Haynes, Charlotte Bolden and other relatives and friends are all invited to attend his Graveside Service on Friday, August 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Sharon Cemetery, Ridgeville, SC. THERE WILL BE A WALK-THROUGH VIEWING on today (THURSDAY) from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the graveside service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com
Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC.
