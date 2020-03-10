|
Rodney Price Brotherton Isle of Palms - Rodney Price Brotherton entered into eternal rest on March 9, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was born on Aug. 3, 1950 in Greenville, TN to Roger Price Brotherton and Sarah Dean Brotherton. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Brotherton, his daughters, Cara Kendrick (Chris) and Laura Brotherton, his brother, Dean Brotherton and nephew Claude Brotherton. Rod graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in mechanical engineering and moved to Charleston where he worked as a civil servant, first at the Charleston Naval Shipyard and then at Southern Division Naval Facilities Engineering (NAVFAC). At the shipyard, he served on a quality assurance team dedicated to proper performance and documentation of submarine refitting. At NAVFAC, he evaluated military bases that were closed and being sold to private industry for environmental hazards. His work life focused on critical thinking and problem solving to ensure safety for service members and the community. When not working, his early years in Charleston were devoted to sailing. He raced Hobie 16s along the east coast of the U.S. with his enthusiastic 1st mate Earl Guill, reportedly winning numerous races. He finished first in a local Hobie 18 race ahead of Ted Turner, who later was captain for an America's cup boat. He also raced windsurfers and captured victories at many of the local races. He refurbished and lived aboard 3 sailboats, cruised on them locally and in the Bahamas, and even convinced his wife to ride out Hurricane Hugo on one of them. A Celebration of his Life will be held on March 15, 2020 at 2 PM at the Isle of Palms Methodist Church,12 21st Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions in Rod's name may be made to the Coastal Conservation League, the ETV endowment, the , or the MUSC Physical Therapy Foundation Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020