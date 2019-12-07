|
Rodney Scott Crosby BIRMINGHAM, AL - Rodney Scott Crosby, age 55, of Birmingham, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 under the care of hospice. Rod was born in Charleston, South Carolina and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina as well as Birmingham, Alabama. As a young man, Rod had a passion for motorcycle racing and pursued his dream with his own intensity and competitiveness. While racing professionally, he suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him wheelchair bound. Rod had the ability to draw friends and family into his life with his smile, his stories and his genuine love of their company. He also gave those who knew him well the gift of true compassion. The commitment of those who loved and cared for him over the past thirty-six years, led by his mother Ginger (deceased), his nurse, Harvis Harper and his father, Dennis was relentless and limitless. Rod is survived by his father, Dennis Crosby; brothers Dennis, Jr. (Kim) and Kevin; niece and nephews Tyler, Adam, Clay, Tore and Ginger. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the Brain Trauma Unit of Shepard Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309-1465; or donate at Shepard.org. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 o'clock Saturday, December 14, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in the family plot at Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro. Their will be a reception with family and friends to follow the funeral ceremony at 1 o'clock that afternoon at Dogwood Hills Country Club, 1 Dogwood Lane, Walterboro. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019